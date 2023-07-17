RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning for the James River as water levels continue to rise across Central Virginia Monday morning.

The water level at Richmond-Westham — located near the Huguenot Bridge in Richmond’s West End — rose by 6 feet overnight Sunday into Monday. According to NWS, the current water level is 13.11 feet.

The elevated water levels are the result of recent rainfall in the area. According to Josh Stutz, Executive Director of Friends of the James River Park, the main concern is debris, a significant amount of which could be loosened with the water level as high as it is.

Any time water levels exceed six feet, the river can be considered dangerous. If the water level is above five feet, life jackets should be worn. If it reaches six or seven feet, only experienced rafters should be on the water.

When the water level rises between seven and nine feet, only first responders should be on the water.

8News meteorologists predict the water will remain high and discolored late into the week.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.