JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WRIC) — A man thought to be the last person to have seen a Richmond woman before she disappeared more than six years ago could be facing the death penalty for a separate homicide out of Jacksonville, Fla., court documents showed.

Otis Lee Tucker, 35, was arrested in Florida on Nov. 2, 2022, after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment complex the day before, where authorities were reportedly told by neighbors that their heard banging and screaming from a nearby residence. Inside, a woman was found dead.

“Throughout the apartment, blood was found on the walls, doors, floors, baseboards, and various objects in the room,” the arrest report said. “The defendant had two bags with him, one being a black bookbag that appeared to belong to a female. Inside the bag was a hammer with a wooden handle. The handle appeared to have blood on it.”

On March 16, Tucker was formally indicted on two felony counts in Florida — murder in the first degree, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Five days later, Assistant State Attorney Lauren Anderson filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for Tucker in connection with these charges.

But, just weeks before Tucker’s alleged involvement in the homicide in Jacksonville, Fla., Toni Jacobs shared his photo with the public, naming him a person of interest in connection with the September 2016 disappearance of her daughter, Keeshae, 21. The Richmond Police Department (RPD) has been investigating the missing person case for more than six years, but no suspects have been charged.

“They just called it a person of interest,” T. Jacobs said Thursday. “This is the last place she was known to be, and the person that answered this door is lying.”

T. Jacobs said that her daughter was last seen at a residence near Chimborazo Park. In speaking with Keeshae Jacobs’ friends, she was able to determine a possible last location for her daughter in the Church Hill neighborhood. There, she said she questioned Tucker herself, but his answers did not line up.

“They had cameras up. But if the cameras were working, it would have had a direct view of the front and the back of the house. But the cameras weren’t working,” T. Jacobs said. “He should have never been able to leave Richmond, well, Virginia, period, to go to another state.”

T. Jacobs said, since finding out that Tucker had gone to Florida and could be facing the death penalty, that she had been in contact with that homicide victim’s mother.

“She was like, ‘I just want you to have closure, too. So, I’m okay if he don’t get the death penalty for doing this to my daughter if he gives you information about Keeshae,'” T. Jacobs said. “I felt like I failed her in a way because maybe my fight wasn’t hard enough to keep Otis here. Maybe her daughter would still be alive. You know, and I don’t want to get emotional, but it hurts me. You know, your daughter’s gone, and I still don’t have answers to mine.”

T. Jacobs said that over the years, there have been leads, but nothing has panned out. But she believes her daughter is still out there.

“In my heart, I feel like she is,” she said. “I got to keep fighting until I get some information, something. Something’s got to give.”

On Thursday, a Richmond police spokesperson said that Florida homicide investigators have been working with the homicide detective assigned to Keeshae Jacobs’ case, which is “active and ongoing.”

The City of Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney said that she could not comment on charging decisions, but that no one else had been charged in connection with the disappearance.