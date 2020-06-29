‘Fly High Que’: Vigil held for man killed in Forest Hill Avenue car crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Family and friends of Cinque Johnson held a vigil at Forest Hill Park on Sunday evening to grieve the 24-year-old’s death and remember his life.

Johnson was involved in a crash on Forest Hill Avenue at Bland Street last Wednesday around 1 a.m.

He was one of two people killed.

His mother, Tasha Johnson, deeply feels the pain of losing her son, Cinque.

“This pain is so unbearable and I hurt so bad, every time I close my eyes I see my son smiling at me,” Johnson said. “Life ain’t fair and life is too short for this mess that’s going on.”

Eyes filled with tears, Johnson was comforted by loved ones around her as they lit candles and wore masks saying “Fly High Que” in his honor.

Cinque Jognson and Larry Branch, Jr. died at the scene last Wednesday — and a third person, Chapelle Paige, is currently fighting for his life in the hospital, according to family.

The question still haunting the families — is how all three men in the car were shot.

Fighting tears, Tasha Johnson said, “I just want y’all to stop it with the guns, please. Please learn how to talk. No mother should have to go through this. I never thought I would see this day. I never thought I would have to buy my child.”

Red and white balloons were released into the sky — with his family hoping and praying for justice.

Cinque Johnson leaves behind two beautiful children.

“My grand-babies… and I’m gonna help their mothers raise them.” Tasha Johnson

