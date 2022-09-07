RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Breeze Airways has announced it will be offering $99 nonstop flights from Richmond to Las Vegas for around four months, in celebration of the company adding eight new routes to Vegas in the next month.

The one-way flight deal out of Richmond International Airport will start Oct. 26 and run Thursday through Sunday until Feb. 14, 2023.

Breeze will operate all Las Vegas new routes with its fleet of Airbus A220s. When flying, guests are able to choose from three pricing options: Nice, Nicer and Nicest, with a noticeable increase in price between the three.

While they may not be $99, several other locales will also be the recipients of a discounted rate on a one-way ticket to Las Vegas through Feb. 14, including Syracuse, N.Y., Fort Myers, Fla., Hartford, Conn., Jacksonville, Fla., New York/Westchester, Huntsville, Ala., Norfolk, Va., Akron-Canton, Ohio, Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah and Charleston, S.C.

Flights can be booked on Breeze’s website.