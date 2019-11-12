Fly out of RIC to Punta Gorda for as low at $65

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Starting February you can fly straight out of Richmond International Airport to Punta Gorda, Florida for as low as $65.

Allegiant Airlines announced their new non-stop service Tuesday morning, saying they are ‘thrilled’ to be adding this route.

“We’re sure area travelers will enjoy our nonstop, ultra-low-cost service to the Sunshine State just in time for spring break and summer travel plans,” Allegiant said in a release.

The flight will operate twice a week. Flight days and fares can be found here.