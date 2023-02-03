RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced they are offering a scholarship to commemorate the Richmond 34, a group of 34 Virginia State University students who were arrested for staging a sit-in at the whites only lunch counter at the Thalheimers Department Store in 1960.

Their charges were expunged 59 years later.

A scholarship is the latest announcement from the Flying Squirrels to honor the Richmond 34. In 2021, the Flying Squirrels recognized them with a mural painted outside the stadium and permanently retired the number 34, so no coach or player could wear it. That same year, the team wore specialty jerseys inspired by players in the Negro League, which were later auctioned off to help establish the Richmond 34 Legacy Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship is in collaboration with Great Aspirations Scholarship Program (GRASP), a career and college access organization, and will award $5,000 each year to a student from the Greater Richmond area attending either Virginia Union University or Virginia State University.

Applicants must attend public or private high schools or home schools located in Ashland, Charles City, Chesterfield County, Goochland County, Hanover County, Henrico County, New Kent County, Powhatan County, or Richmond.

Applicants attending a public high school should contact the counseling department to set up an appointment with a GRASP advisor. If the applicant attends a private school or is home-schooled, they should email GRASP at advising@grasp4va.org or call 804-923-0059 to set up an appointment.

Applications are open now through May 31 and are available here.

The scholarship will be awarded at a Flying Squirrels baseball game during the summer.