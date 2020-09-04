Flying Squirrels opening golf course at The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Who says baseball and golf can’t come together as one?

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are finding the way, as the baseball club is opening up their ballpark for Diamond Disc Golf beginning Thursday, Sept. 10, at The Diamond.

The nine-hole disc golf course will be open on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Time slots for up to four people can be reserved for $10 per person by clicking here.

The course begins behind the outfield of The Diamond with an entrance off Hermitage Road and navigates through the facility’s parking lots, onto the playing field and through the stadium’s seating areas.

Once players finish, they can submit their scorecards for a chance to be presented with a Flying Squirrels Swag Bag – but there’s a catch. Only the player with the best weekly score will win!

Diamond Disc Golf is the latest part of the Flying Squirrels’ Diamond Experiences, which includes Movies in the Outfield and Funnville Friday Happy Hour: Party in the Plaza.

LATEST HEADLINES: