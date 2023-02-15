RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Your first chance to purchase individual-game tickets for the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ upcoming season will be at the annual Nutzy’s Block Party in March.

This free event will take place on Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Diamond.

Single-game tickets to the Flying Squirrels’ 2023 season will go on sale at the start of the event. The first 150 fans who purchase tickets at the box office or exchange ticket vouchers will also receive a free T-shirt. Tickets can also be purchased online starting at noon.

“Nutzy’s Block Party, like pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, is symbolic of baseball season in Richmond being right around the corner,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We look forward to throwing another great party for Squirrels fans ahead of April 7, which we anticipate will be another sold out Opening Night.”

The event will also have a DJ, food trucks, a caricature artist, selfie booth, cake walk and a scavenger hunt with prizes.

The block party is free and open to the public, with free parking available at The Diamond at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The Flying Squirrels will open their season at home against the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday, April 7.