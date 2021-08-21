Flying Squirrels to auction off tie-dye jerseys to support Alzheimer’s research

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are channeling their inner Austin Powers on Saturday night, with some very groovy jerseys. It’s all for a good cause.

The team is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Richmond to raise awareness, and they’re raising money for research care and support.

Three dollars from every ticket purchased to tonight’s game against the Erie SeaWolves, which begins at 6:05 p.m. at The Diamond, will go directly to the walk to end Alzheimer’s.

Not only that, the Funnville jerseys that’ll be worn by the players are up for auction.

If you want to help out while getting some groovy gear, act fast! The auction ends at 8:30 p.m.