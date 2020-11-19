Focus group tries to understand rise in Richmond COVID-19 cases among 20-29 year olds

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During a coronavirus briefing, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Dr. Danny Avula with the Richmond City Health District reiterated the importance of staying home when you have been exposed to COVID-19.

Last week, Mayor Stoney announced he had tested negative for coronavirus but would continue to quarantine.

“I am ready to emerge from this quarantining tomorrow,” Stoney said Thursday.

Stoney said he and his staff have been monitoring their symptoms. He said what they did should serve as an example for others.

“If you do test negative and are exposed you should do the same thing to reduce the amount of spread,” Stoney advised.

As the holidays approach and cases continue to rise in the City of Richmond. Mayor Stoney said families will be making difficult decisions but it will be the right decision given the time.

“We ask that you think carefully about where and how you go about gatherings,” Stoney said.

The 7-day moving average in the city is 41. At the height of the pandemic back in June, the average was 52.

The city is seeing some fluctuation in cases but the bigger picture shows a clear steady trend towards more cases, Dr. Danny Avula said. This concerns city leaders since winter is coming and that means more social gatherings indoors.

Dr. Avula is hopeful that new restrictions in Virginia will help contain the rise of COVID-19 cases in the 20-29 age group.

According to Dr. Avula, restrictions were tightened due to that growing trend.

The city has started a focus group of young adults within that age group. The goal is to try and understand the rise and focus on what can be done beyond enforcement.

Learn more and sign up here.