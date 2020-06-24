Following dispute, man returns to Richmond tattoo shop with gun

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After getting a tattoo at ‘Lucky 13 Tattoo and Piercing’ in Richmond, a 24-year-old man is accused of reentering the parlor with a gun, following an incident with employees.

On social media Tuesday, the Richmond-area tattoo parlor released surveillance video of “an incident this past weekend involving the police being called on a client.” 8News has learned that 24-year-old Mitchell Washington is the man accused of pulling out his gun.

“Anytime there’s a weapon involved it’s nerve-racking,” said Lucky 13 manager and tattoo artist Robert Knox.

Describing how the incident unfolded, Knox said, “When [Washington] tried to go to the ATM, honestly one of our employees didn’t treat him with respect, and he got upset. And another situation arose because somebody tried to add fuel to the fire.”

Knox adds that the employee has since been let go and “the other one has been talked to about not involving in things that he doesn’t need to be involved in.”

According to Knox, it was a situation that escalated quickly and should’ve been handled differently by their team.

Richmond Police told 8News Wednesday that Washington has been charged with a weapons law violation after the incident Saturday.

Knox says he didn’t think the police needed to be called, and nobody in their shop called them.

“Do I think he intended to do harm? Do I think he intended to shoot everybody in there? No, absolutely not,” Knox said. “He wanted to be heard and he didn’t feel like he was being heard.”

People inside say shortly after police showed up a weapon was drawn by an officer but nothing happened further than that. The incident was then de-escalated and Washington was placed in custody.

Knox says he believes the situation was blown out of proportion.

“I wish the cops hadn’t been called because I think it could’ve been talked out a different way,” Knox said, “and everyone could’ve gone home happy.”

