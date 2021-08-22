Food distribution and COVID-19 vaccination event taking place in Richmond on Aug. 28

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray in Exeter, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Sheriff’s Office is organizing its monthly community food distribution event this week.

The event will take place on Aug. 28 from noon-2 p.m. at the Richmond City Justice Center (1701 Fairfield Way, Richmond, VA 23223).

No registration for this event is necessary, and COVID-19 vaccinations will be provided by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

If you want to get your shot, please remember to bring ID. Future events will take place on Sept. 25 and Oct. 23.