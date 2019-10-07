Food hall expected to expand options in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The options of where to eat out in Richmond are steadily growing. Among them, a new food hall offering up a variety of food, beer, wine and other drinks coming to the heart of Scott’s Addition.

A brick building on Belleville Street will soon transform into a food hall for the community. The 25,000-square-foot building will soon feature 18 vendors, a taproom and rooftop bar.

People who spoke with 8News Monday said they are counting down to when the doors of the first of its kind food hall will open.

“More food options for lunch is better,” said Katie Arquitte, who works in the area, said Monday. “We have there, Don’t Look Back, but a lot of time people get antsy with those options.”

The Veil Brewing Company is the only vendor 8News knows of that’s locked in. They are located on Roseneath Road but are working on the highly anticipated project with developers.

While many of the vendors remain a mystery, developers say they’re keeping it local and pulling in notable chefs from around the country. Those who work and live in Scott’s Addition are putting in their bids.

“Maybe something that’s a little more casual, like grab and go,” Andrew Basham, another person who works in the district, suggested. “I’d love to see some breakfast options.”

The food hall will expand Richmond’s already diverse dining scene. Neighborhood Restaurant Group is leading the project and will select the vendors.

Trevor Dickerson, president of the Scott’s Addition Boulevard Association, says the project will take the neighborhood even further.

“We have so many entertainment options and this is going to play into that,” Dickerson said. “We are becoming a destination for folks to spend the day or a whole weekend and be really cool and new for Richmond.”

Dickerson told 8News that a parking lot is not part of the plans but the association will work with developers to find a way to alleviate congestion and traffic. The food hall is set to open sometime next year.

LATEST STORIES: