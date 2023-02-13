RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A for-profit trade school in Richmond offering computer education has paid $450,000 to settle accusations that it illegally targeted veterans to reap their GI Bill benefits.

New Horizons Computer Learning Center, also known as the Pinellas Corporation, operates two schools in Richmond and McLean, Virginia. The company reached a settlement with federal prosecutors after they were alleged to have broken laws around GI Bill education funding.

Under the “post-9/11 GI Bill” — a revival of a post-WWII program passed in 2008 — veterans were eligible to have some of their educational expenses paid for, with money going directly to the educational institution.

But the bill also includes measures to prevent for-profit school from preying on veterans. One of those rules was a regulation forbidding schools from paying bonuses or commissions to recruiters who signed up veterans for their courses.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Paul Giordano, the company’s CEO, did just that from 2015 to 2016, paying consultants bonuses for finding and recruiting veterans receiving GI Bill assistance.

For now, because the allegations were resolved by an out-of-court settlement, the claims have not been conclusively proven one way or the other.