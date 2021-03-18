Forbes lists Richmond as a ‘Hidden Culinary Gem’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This is for all our foodies! RVA is known for things like its history and outdoor activities, but in a new report from Forbes, the city is noted as a culinary hotspot.

In its report, Forbes said the pandemic prevented people from traveling to their usual spring getaways. So instead, they suggest a road trip to Richmond. With major cities like New York City six hours away and Washington D.C. two hours away, Richmond is a place to “vacation” for many during the pandemic, according to the magazine.

Here’s Forbes’ list of the top places to dine across the River City:

They also recommended the Jefferson Hotel and Quirk Hotel Richmond as some of the best places for visitors to stay.