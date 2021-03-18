Forbes lists Richmond as a ‘Hidden Culinary Gem’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This is for all our foodies! RVA is known for things like its history and outdoor activities, but in a new report from Forbes, the city is noted as a culinary hotspot.
In its report, Forbes said the pandemic prevented people from traveling to their usual spring getaways. So instead, they suggest a road trip to Richmond. With major cities like New York City six hours away and Washington D.C. two hours away, Richmond is a place to “vacation” for many during the pandemic, according to the magazine.
Here’s Forbes’ list of the top places to dine across the River City:
- Restaurant Adarra – 618 N 1st St, Richmond, VA 23219
- Lehja – 11800 W Broad St suite 910, Short Pump Towne Center
- Longoven – 2939 W Clay St, Richmond, VA 23230
- L’Opossum – 626 China St, Richmond, VA 23220
- Mama J’s – 415 N 1st St, Richmond, VA 23219
- Perly’s – 111 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219
- Sub Rosa Bakery – 620 N 25th St, Richmond, VA 23223
- ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque – 3201 W Moore St, Richmond, VA 23230
They also recommended the Jefferson Hotel and Quirk Hotel Richmond as some of the best places for visitors to stay.