$13 million Forest Hill Avenue improvement project comes to an end

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The long-term and multi-million dollar improvement project on Forest Hill Avenue is officially done, according to the City of Richmond Department of Public Works.

The improved roadway features raised landscape medians for left turn lanes, storm sewers for better drainage, new sidewalks, curbs, gutters, brick crosswalks, bike lanes, a new traffic signal, fresh paving and markers and improved lighting.

Forest Hill Avenue was also expanded from four lanes to five during the construction project.

The changes took place between Hathaway Road and Powhite Parkway. This section also connects drivers to Chippenham Parkway.

8News previously reported that the planning for road improvements on Forest Hill Avenue began back in 2009 and the work was originally slated to finish in late 2020.

“With the completion of this project, the Department and City Administration would like to express our sincere gratitude for the patience, service interruptions, and detours endured by the community during the long construction process,” the Department of Public Works stated in a release.