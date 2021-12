RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - Tonight, the gusty winds will abate over the area, but we will have enough of a breezy to allow us to stay in the lower to middle 40s.

I expect what might be a better day weatherwise in the area for Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny, and we will have highs in the middle 60s. That is a little bit cooler than today, however the winds will be much lighter over us so it will feel better.