CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRIC) — A TV station in Charlotte, North Carolina, has confirmed two employees were killed in a helicopter crash on Interstate 77 at around midday on Tuesday.

One of those killed in the crash was Jason Myers, a meteorologist who worked at 8News in Richmond as his second station.

WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers (Photo courtesy of WBTV)

“Jason was a wonderful, devoted family man,” said 8News meteorologist John Bernier, who worked with Myers during his time in Richmond. “He was one of the nicest people you would ever meet. He loved covering weather and always wanted to learn more so he could be a better meteorologist. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and coworkers.”

Myers worked at 8News from 2006 to 2013 before moving to Lexington, Kentucky, and eventually settling in Charlotte. WBTV, the station where Myers was working most recently, confirmed that helicopter pilot Chip Tayag was also killed in the crash.

“[It] seems the pilot made some diversionary moves to avoid hitting traffic,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings. “Looks like a heroic incident where the pilot tried to avoid injuring anyone else and putting anyone else in danger. That pilot is a hero in my eyes … to the safety and security of everyone on the road.”

