HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former third-grade teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School has been charged with numerous counts of child sex crimes.

According to a release from the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, Daro Ing was indicted on multiple counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery on Monday, Sept. 11.

The release claims that the school administration was made aware of an accusation against Ing on May 2, 2023. Following the accusation, he was immediately removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave. Legal authorities were contacted soon after.

School leaders reportedly cooperated with the Henrico County Police Division and Child Protective Services during their investigations.

According to the Diocese of Richmond, Ing was hired in January 2022 after being background screened, fingerprinted, reference checked and completing child safety VIRTUS training.

“Bishop Knestout recognizes the courage it took for the children and families to come forward,” a spokesperson with the Diocese of Richmond said. “He is deeply saddened that this has occurred anywhere, especially in one of our schools. Understanding the suffering this has caused, the diocese will make resources available to support these children and other [Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School] families and students.”

The diocese encourages anyone who has been a victim of abuse by clergy, religious, lay church personnel or volunteers of the diocese to report them to law enforcement, including Child Protective Services at 1-800-552-7096.