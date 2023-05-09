RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former City of Richmond employee is facing 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to using her position to give government contracts to straw companies created by herself and her co-conspirators.

According to court documents, Shaun Lindsey, 53, was a Senior Administrative Technician at the City of Richmond Department of Public Works (DPW) prior to being placed on administrative leave in February 2022. During her time at DPW, Lindsey was responsible for managing and obtaining approval for services that DPW needed from outside vendors.

From at least 2018 through 2021, Lindsey and her co-conspirators used straw companies to bid on DPW work, and also designated and approved DPW work to be performed by these straw companies. The work given to these straw companies either didn’t exist, was done by DPW employees or Lindsey subcontracted the work out to other companies and contractors for her own profit.

In early 2019, DPW wanted to clean up overgrown foliage at Parker Field in advance of that year’s Fourth of July celebrations. Even though the mowing was done by DPW employees, Lindsey created and approved a request for the wife of a senior DPW leader to mow the area 16 times in four days. This cost the DPW $4,800.

In Dec. 2020, DPW leadership set up holiday decorations of Richmond-area bridges. Lindsey created a request for her own straw company and then sub-contracted the work out. When Lindsey did not pay the subcontractor for their work, the subcontractor tried to get payment directly from the City of Richmond — meaning the City ended up paying the subcontractor twice for the same work.

Lindsey also created fake bids for services that exceeded $5,000 — an amount that requires a competitive bid. In these bids, Lindsey’s preferred company won the work. In one instance, Lindsey’s boyfriend was awarded a $28,700 contract.

In total, DPW paid at least $603,701 to companies owned by Lindsey and her co-conspirators, leading to a $226,767 in loss to DPW.

Lindsey faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 29.