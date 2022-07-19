RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder has filed a $5 million suit against Virginia Commonwealth University President, Michael Rao, and three others, on the grounds of a personal dispute in which a former VCU employee sent the former governor crude, “threatening” messages and was not fired by the school administration.

The defendants named in court documents are VCU President Michael Rao, VCU Provost Fotis Sotiropoulos, Assistant Attorney General and VCU Associate University Counsel Jacob Belue and former VCU employee James (Jim) Burke.

Wilder, 91, filed the lawsuit on Friday, July 15 as an employee of the school named after him, the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.

The suit claims that Wilder School employee, James Burke sent a group text message to the former governor and another employee of the school on Sunday, January 30 after the election of the Republican nominee, now Gov. Glenn Youngkin, which Wilder describes in court documents as “not only harassment but also threatening,” and, “part of a larger pattern of such behavior at VCU which is condoned by President Rao.”

“Wow, What a s*** show. It will be four years of disaster,” Burke wrote in the message. “I am so disappointed on anyone who thought he was a better choice. Pure stupidity. I am beyond disgusted and disappointed in anyone who could have missed the obvious. Welcome the Nazis. I have no respect for anyone who supported him.”

Although Wilder was elected as the first Black governor in the United States in 1989 while running as a Democrat in Virginia, court documents state that in the 2021 election for Governor, Wilder made no endorsements of any candidates for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, or the state legislature, and that candidate McAuliffe never asked for Wilder’s support while he was running.

The text message continued in court documents for several more sentences, saying, “TM [Terry McAuliffe] may not have been great. I get that. But this???? WTF. Is this what you wanted, Doug? I can’t believe you fell for it. You f**ked up badly. And now we will have to clean it up I am tired of cleaning up for people. I now have to tell scholars not to talk about what is real? Trust me, these jerks will come after me for teaching history. They will come after my Black colleagues for saying what is true. I will not capitulate to these people. Someone has to stand up. Will you stand with me?”

The next day, on January 31, Burke sent a follow-up text message to Wilder, saying, “I owe you a huge apology, Gov. I am so frustrated but had no right to speak that way. I hope you will accept my sincere apology. I screwed up.”

Two days later, on January 2, Burke sent a text to his supervisor, saying that he had reviewed his texts to Doug, and “shuddered thinking” what he might read. But then continued on to say “However, I am good with it. I rescind any apologies. I stand by what I said. I was right. I offered him apologies I should never have offered.”

Court documents state that, following the VCU employee code of conduct, Wilder sent the text messages he received from Burke to Dean Susan Gooden for the next steps two days after their receipt, on February 1.

Gooden seemingly agreed with Wilder on the threatening tone of the messages, and court documents show that she filed an “Official Complaint of Fear, Harassment and Intimidation” through email to several parties, including Provost Fotis Sotiropoulos and University Counsel Jacob Belue on February 9, just one day after she sent an “intent to terminate” letter to Burke by mail.

Dean Gooden then met with Belue and Sotiropoulos to inform them of the intent to terminate letter being sent, and in response, court documents state Sotiropoulos said, “You did what? How can we undo this?”

Dean Gooden replied, saying that “anytime someone makes a threat such as Jim Burke did in working school of government, and doubles down on the threat as he did in his second text listed above, I view that as a credible threat that has to be managed properly.”

Over the next week, several back-and-forth correspondents were shared among all parties, including a request from Belue and Sotiropoulos to delay the termination of Burke, and court documents note an official letter from Attorney General Miyares to President Rao and Dean Gooden on May 31 saying that “the university was within its rights to terminate Dr. Burke,” and that under the current circumstances, he could not approve a settlement at the time.

On June 17, Wilder received an email from Gooden that was sent to her and Sotiropoulos by Belue, in which court documents state there was communication by Belue and Burke’s attorney that Burke had resigned.

The documents end, stating that, “There is a pattern of racism, discrimination, and retaliation at VCU associated with Defendant Wilder’s tenure at VCU,” and continues, saying the evidence of which will be revealed as the trial goes on.