LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has confirmed that a former Richmond Police officer charged with 50 counts of possessing child pornography has been convicted.

David Edward Stone, 51, is set to be sentenced on July 17, 2023, where he could face a maximum sentence of 255 years in prison.

The investigation began in late 2022 when the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip after Stone’s illegal online activity was identified by a technology company and the information was forwarded to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

On Jan. 24, detectives with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Stone’s residence. During the search, authorities seized a number of digital media storage devices — including a tablet which digital forensics determined stored 50 images that involved infants being sexually assaulted.

Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire recommended taking out 50 warrants immediately. Upon learning that Stone was a member of the Richmond Police Department, his superiors were contacted.

Stone was arrested by members of his own department on Jan. 25, according to authorities. Prior to his arrest, he had been with the Richmond Police Department since Nov. 27, 2006.

“Nobody is above the law and this case sends a message to not exploit children in Louisa,” McGuire said. “It was sad to hear that the defendant was a member of law enforcement and we know his behavior does not represent the thousands of men and women who do the right thing daily for our communities. However, when there is a bad apple, we will swiftly hold them accountable.”