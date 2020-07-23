Former Richmond police chief, William Smith, paid $85K in severance after being forced out

Richmond Police Chief William C. Smith Statement on Incidents Involving RPD Officers During Protests in the City. (File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — William Smith, Richmond’s former police chief, was forced out of his position last month in the wake of two consecutive nights of clashes between protesters and officers outside police headquarters.

Smith, who spent 23 years at the department, received a severance payment of more than $85,000 — $85,477.50 to be exact — after he was asked to resign by Mayor Levar Stoney on June 16, according to Richmond’s Department of Human Resources.

A spokesperson for Stoney, Jim Nolan, told 8News on Wednesday that the Smith’s severance is paid per an ordinance passed by the City Council in 2017.

“If the employee has 15 years of service or more, the appointing authority may award the employee severance pay in an amount equal to up to two weeks’ regular salary for each full year of service, provided that no employee may be awarded severance pay in an amount equal to more than 36 weeks’ regular salary,” the policy states.

