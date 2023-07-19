RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A former senior manager at the City of Richmond Department of Public Works (DPW) and his wife have now pleaded guilty to defrauding the city out of over $600,000 for over five years by setting up straw companies to win government contracts.

Between 2016 and 2021, 67-year-old Michael Evins, a former senior manager and Deputy Director of Operations at DPW, created and operated straw companies to bid on DPW work. These companies were created to get around city and state laws that said the City of Richmond could not work with businesses owned by public employees.

Michael Evins operated this scheme alongside his co-conspirators, including his own wife, 52-year-old Samaria Evins, as well as Shaun Lindsey, a senior administrative technician at DPW who was responsible for approving for services that the department needed from outside vendors.

Michael Evins approved DPW work to be done by the straw companies he set up, or manipulated bids for larger jobs so that these companies would win government work contracts. When the straw companies — which were often put in Samaria Evins’ name — received payment from DPW, Samaria Evins would pay a portion of the proceeds to her husband.

Because there were no actual employees at the fake companies to do these jobs, work contracted to the straw companies often did not exist at all, was actually done by DPW employees or was subcontracted out to other businesses. All of this was done at a profit to the those involved in the fraud.

Michael Evins, Samaria Evins and Lindsey were all involved in one particular scheme in early 2019. At the time, DPW wanted to hire a company to clear overgrown foliage at Parker Field. Even though Michael Evins knew the mowing would be done by DPW employees, he and Lindsey created and approved a request for the mowing to be done by a straw company owned by Samaria Evins. This request cost $4,800.

In all, the couple and their co-conspirators fraudulently caused DPW to give over $600,000 in City funds to fake straw companies owned by Samaria Evins, causing approximately $226,767 in loss to the department.

Michael and Samaria Evins are both scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7. While Michael Evins faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, Samaria Evins faces a maximum penalty of 5 years.

Lindesy previously pled guilty to her involvement in the scheme in May. She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 29.