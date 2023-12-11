RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The former Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Medical Center employee found guilty of shooting and murdering a coworker during an argument in May was sentenced to 20 years in prison during his court appearance Monday, Dec. 11.

Christopher Boisseau, 24, was sentenced to 30 years with 13 years suspended for the second-degree murder of his coworker, Ty’Quan White, 25, and three years for using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Boisseau was previously convicted of the charges on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Richmond Police at the scene of shooting at VCU Medical Center in May 2023. (Photo: Deanna Allbrittin, 8News)

A police investigation found the deadly argument between the two VCU workers began in a hospital stairwell. During Boisseau’s trial, prosecutors claimed that the argument started over a trash assignment.