RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections has announced the capture of formerly escaped inmate Naseem Roulack, of the Greensville Correctional Center.

Roulack was captured Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Fairfax County Police Department, according to the VADOC.

“I want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service, Virginia State Police, Fairfax County Police Department and other local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their tireless efforts assisting the VADOC’s Investigators and Officers in the effort to recapture this inmate,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson.

Security staff of the VADOC first reported Roulack’s escape on Aug. 12, 2023 at approximately 5:50 a.m. from Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital under the supervision of two security officers. The reported take off forced the hospital to be placed under lockdown at 7 a.m. that Saturday.

Later that day, state police obtained an arrest warrant for Roulack on one felony count of escape for a person already in police custody.

As search efforts continued throughout the month of Aug., the U.S. Marshals Service released an offer of a $5,000 cash reward for information which leads to the locating and capturing of Roulack.

A week after the report of the Woodbridge native’s runaway, neighbors in the area of the West End spoke with 8News of his alleged acts of targeting.

A man told 8News crews he noticed a gown on his home floor just hours after Roulack’s getaway which was “sopping wet” when he picked it up. A table in the home floor that had a hat and keys on top were missing. The resident also confirmed he found broken glass and the door of his basement left ajar.

15 or 16 officers reported to the man’s house with dogs and automatic weapons and worked with the resident to piece together the facts of what had occurred.

The homeowner said law enforcement officials confirmed the gown that was found belonged to Roulack.

A vintage baseball cap, cash, along with keys were taken from the resident who says he is very lucky as matters could have been significantly worse.

More than one month after Roulack’s flee, officials of the Montgomery County Police Department notified the public of their efforts to locate Roulack who had been wanted in connection to an armed carjacking occurring on Sept. 1, 2023.

Nearly two weeks before the capture of Roulack, the VADOC announced the two officers tasked with watching the escapee, admitted to being asleep at the time of his run off.

The two officials resigned from their positions and ended employment officially on Aug. 23, less than two weeks after Roulack’s escape.

Roulack was initially serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run.

This currently remains an active investigation, stick with 8News for updates.