RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) has announced that it will be closed for two weeks after a dog tested positive for Canine Flu. Here’s everything you need to know.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, RACC stated it would not be able to pick up any stray dogs during this time. Anyone who finds a stray animal is encouraged to try finding the animal’s owner on their own. RACC will provide a crate and food to anyone who needs to house a stray in the meantime.

The two-week closure for the shelter began on June 18 — preventing visitors, volunteers and fosters from entering the facility.

According to RACC, one dog tested positive for Canine Flu and many others are symptomatic. All animals will remain under observation for two weeks with treatment available as necessary. The strain of Canine Flu at RACC can also reportedly be contagious to cats.

