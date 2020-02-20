Foundation aims ‘to bring hope back’ with opening of children’s library in Whitcomb Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the Fountain for Youth Foundation have partnered to open a library in one of Richmond’s public housing communities.

Children in Whitcomb Court will get the chance to check out books at the new Whitcomb Housing Community Children’s Library starting Thursday.

“We want to bring hope back to communities,” FYF founder Hassan Fountain told 8News.

Hope can be felt by opening to page one. “This will be the start of something good,” Shaketa Coles, a Whitcomb Court resident, said.

Fountain for Youth has opened several libraries in the Richmond area. Last year, FYF opened a library in Mosby Court. The library has welcomed hundreds of Mosby Court students who regularly read and check out books, FYF said.

“We want to bring the children back out, riding bicycles, coming to the recreation center and having fun with it,” Fountain said. In a news release before the event, he said the “goal is to bring the same opportunities, benefits and advantages to the students in underserved communities that other youth in the city enjoy. Reading is fundamental.”

It comes as Richmond Public Schools struggles with decreased graduation rates, low test scores, and high absence rates.

“[There’s] definitely a need for more stuff like this,” Cole said. “We’ll be down here. Make it a little more convenient for when we can’t get to the library. Now it’s right down the street.”

“We’re not just putting the books there and walking away. We’re gonna come back every two months to replenish the books, I’m happy with that cause now I understand that they have books at home,” Fountain said.

In an effort to keep kids learning after school, it’s open Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“It’s about helping uplift literacy for a better tomorrow. At the end of the day, can you fill out an application if you’re not literate? No,” the founder told 8News.

The grand opening will take place at 5 p.m. at the Whitcomb Court Community Center on Carmine Street.

