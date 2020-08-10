Four courses to be set up for Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

The 2020 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k will not be held in person on Sept. 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers announced Monday, instead participants will be given a chance to complete it on their own using four official 10k courses that will be scattered across the region. (file photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2020 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k will not be held in person on Sept. 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers announced Monday, instead participants will be given a chance to complete it on their own using four official 10k courses that will be scattered across the region.

The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, a popular event in the city of Richmond that typically takes place in the spring, was pushed back to September due to concerns over the virus. Sports Backers, the nonprofit organizing the event, said that participants can still complete the 10k from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27 using one of the four courses that will be set up or a virtual option.

The courses will be located at Byrd Park in Richmond, Henricus Historical Park in Chesterfield County, and Dorey Park and Deep Run Park, both of which are located in Henrico County. Each will have a start and finish line, mile markers, signs to show which direction to go and will be accessible from dawn to dusk.

“As it has done with many things in our lives this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our original plans for the 2020 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, so we’ve worked hard and consulted with public health officials to provide the best experience possible for participants in a safe environment,” Chief Operating Officer for Sports Backers Megan Schultz said in a statement.

Anyone who takes part will be given a coupon for 20 percent off at the Sports Backers merchandise store and a $10 credit towards next year’s 10k.

“It wasn’t possible to hold a large in-person event on Monument Avenue because we would have needed to close the road for more than a week, therefore we believe that setting up four courses over three days around the region is an innovative solution to provide people an opportunity to take part this year. We certainly look forward to getting back out on Monument Avenue with our participants, volunteers, sponsors, and spectators for the 10k in the future,” Schultz continued.

