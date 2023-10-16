A two-vehicle crash escalated when they collided with five other parked vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate a crash that involved multiple parked cars and a pedestrian in The Fan District over the weekend.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, officers were called to the 2600 block of West Main Street for a report motor vehicle collision.

Upon their arrival, officers found several vehicles that had crashed at the intersection of West Main Street and Robinson Street. Four adult victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the RPD Crash Team determined that a driver headed westbound on Main Street collided with another vehicle that was pulling out of a parking spot. The vehicles then crashed into five parked cars in the area and hit a nearby pedestrian — one of the four victims injured in the crash.

According to police, four of the parked cars were unoccupied. The occupant of the fifth parked car was another of the four victims taken to a nearby hospital due to injuries.

The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident