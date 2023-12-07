RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four men were arrested and charged after an officer-involved shooting in Southside Richmond.

Richmond Police said officers were attempting to apprehend “known wanted individuals” who were inside a parked car in the 3100 block of Decatur Street just before midnight Wednesday, Dec. 6.

As officers walked up to the car and tried to detain the wanted individuals, police said a man in the passenger seat fired shots at an officer, at which point the officer returned fire with his service weapon.

The suspects inside the car then reportedly tried to run away, but three were caught and charged with the following:

Devone Brown, 18, of Richmond : Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Corey Hewitt, 21, of Chesterfield County : Possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm with an extended magazine

: Possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm with an extended magazine Kemonte Mayo, 18, of Henrico County: Outstanding Henrico County arrest warrants for strangulation, simple assault, and destruction of property

Police said the officers were unable to detain the man who had shot at the officer, but a short time later, a man — identified as Calique Harris, 18, of Richmond — arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Harris was treated and subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection to the shooting. He was also served with an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant from Chesterfield County for contempt of court.

Police said the officer who fired their gun was placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

Chief Rick Edwards and Command Staff, the Forensics Unit, Internal Affairs and Major Crimes detectives all responded to the scene.

The investigation continues. Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926.