Four outdoor pools to open Memorial Day weekend in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four pools in the City of Richmond are opening for the season, starting Saturday, May 29 at 12 p.m.

According to a release from the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF), the pools will be open every weekend this summer. The schedule will extend beyond weekends when the full season kicks off on Saturday, June 19.

“We know that Richmonders have been so amazing as we navigate through the pandemic,” PRCF Director Chris Frelke said. “We are excited to open several pools early to provide more opportunities to enjoy our park system.”

The city pools were closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The four pools that will be open are listed below:

Blackwell Pool, 300 E. 15th Street

Fairmount Pool, 2000 U Street

Hotchkiss Pool, 701 E. Brookland Park Boulevard

Randolph Pool, 1507 Grayland Avenue

During Memorial Day weekend, the pools will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.