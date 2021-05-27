Four people displaced by apartment fire near Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four people were displaced by an apartment fire on Parkwood Avenue on Thursday.

The Richmond Fire Department was called to the building just before noon for smoke and at the scene discovered a home had caught fire.

The flames and heavy smoke came from the second floor of the two-story building.

One man and a dog were home at the time of the fire and were able to safely get out of the building. The man says he was alerted by his smoke detectors going off.

According to the the fire department, the fire was caused by discarded “smoking materials” that had been thrown in a plastic pot on the porch.