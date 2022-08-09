RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers say four people, including a juvenile, were shot outside the Carolina Express in the city’s northside Monday night.

Authorities responded to Meadowbridge Road just after 9:30 p.m. to investigate gunfire. They found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Shortly afterward, a juvenile male walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Later, a man and a woman showed up at a different hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers say all four victims were shot at the Carolina Express. The store was also hit. The victims are all expected to recover.

There is no suspect information available at this time. If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.