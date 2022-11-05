RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week, Richmond Public Schools announced that four of their teachers won the prestigious 2022 R.E.B. Awards.

Every year, 15 public school teachers are given the R.E.B. Awards for Teaching Excellence for “inspiring classroom performance.” Public school teachers in Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and the Department of Juvenile who have taught for at least three years are eligible for the awards every year.

This year, Richmond Public Schools had four teachers recognized for the awards. As a prize, each teacher received a cash grant between $7,500 and $13,500. These grants will go towards supporting future professional activities, which could be anything from getting another degree to traveling internationally.

Here are this year’s winners from Richmond, and what they will be doing with their winnings:

Ashleigh Russell, a math teacher of Albert Hill Middle School, will be using her grant to travel all over the U.S. and Mexico to document real-life uses of mathematical principles.

Jamar Billups, a history teacher at Armstrong High School, will be exploring conflict resolution in London and Jerusalem.

John Nunez, a science teacher at Franklin Military Academy, is planning on going to Hawaii to study tropical ecosystems.

Monica Thomas Moore, a math teacher at Barack Obama Elementary School, is going to be studying the science and math of cooking in Paris.

For more information on how to nominate a teacher for this award, visit the grant website.