RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four Richmond schools now have new names following a vote from the Richmond City School Board on Tuesday night.

Earlier this year, Richmond Public Schools added George Wythe High School, John B. Cary Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary and Binford Middle School to the list of schools being renamed. According to Richmond Schools, this was done in order to remove names of people or symbols that represent racist ideologies, including people who served in the Confederate army or owned slaves.

The schools’ new names were based on local history and geography, and were recommended by a committee after several public hearings between March and May to get community feedback on possible new names.

Following the Board’s vote, the new names of the school are now:

George Wythe High School will now be Richmond High School for the Arts

John B. Cary Elementary School will now be Lois-Harrison Jones Elementary School

Ginter Park Elementary School will now be Frances W. McClenney Elementary School

Binford Middle School will now be Dogwood Middle School

The first vote to change the schools’ names previously failed during the Monday, June 5 meeting.

At this meeting, the biggest point of contention was the new name for Ginter Park Elementary. While the original proposed name was Northside Elementary, several school board members and community speakers favored naming the school Frances W. McClenney Elementary School, after the first Black teacher employed at the school. McClenney later became Ginter Park’s first Black and first female principal as well.

While the new names have now been approved, rebranding the four schools will take some time. School leaders have previously said the renaming of the schools would cost between $25,000 to $50,000 each, which would cover creating new signs, sports uniforms and more.