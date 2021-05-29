Four sent to hospital after multiple-vehicle crash on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire Department is urging drivers to stay safe on the road this Memorial Day weekend.
Crews responded to I-95 S just before the Broad Street exit around 6:07 a.m. Saturday morning for the report of a multi-vehicle crash.
Once on scene, crews started to work on a four-vehicle crash where firefighters freed a trapped driver.
All southbound lanes were blocked as a result of the crash.
According to Richmond Fire, four people were transported to a local hospital.
Crews say the incident was cleared up all within an hour.