RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four years after the tragic deadly shooting of a young girl in a Richmond park, a local park organization is looking to help residents reclaim a sense of community there.

In May 2019, 9-year-old Markiya Dickson was hit by a stray bullet at a Memorial Day cookout in Carter Jones Park. She later died at the hospital. Two others — an 11-year-old boy and a man — survived after being hit in the crossfire.

Now, an organization called Friends of Fonticello Park is trying to revamp Carter Jones Park and add something that Markiya’s parents hoped for.

Markiya Dickson

“One of the things Markiya’s parents wanted was more positive programming in the park for kids and that’s something that has gone away over the years,” said Teresa Cole with the organization. “And so, the native meadow that we’re hoping to plant will have educational signage, and we’ll also be working in collaboration with a local school to work with the kids to teach them about native plants.”

The park will also unveil a new playground, the Markiya Dickson Imagination Zone, with a community picnic on Saturday, May 20.