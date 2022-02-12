Fox Elementary: School closed, transition to 100% virtual mid-next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— Fox Elementary is modifying their school schedule due to a devastating fire that took place at the school overnight.

During a press conference Saturday morning, Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced that the school will be closed Monday February 14 and Tuesday Feb. 15. The school will transition to a 100% virtual model starting Wednesday Feb. 16.

Kamras said that the long term plan is to move the children into another facility, but that much planning and preparation is required for that move.