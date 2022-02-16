Fox Elementary School security video released following devastating fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools obtained security footage from the devastating fire at William Fox Elementary School Friday night.

In the five different camera angles of unedited footage released by the district, a timeline of each video was written out with timestamps of each event that could be seen.

RPS noted each video had timestamps that were 40 minutes earlier than the actual time.

“Camera 3” began with a strobe light activating before the fire department vehicle arrived. Fire personnel arrived at the front door at 9:32 a.m. and gained access through the basement door about twenty minutes later.

Fire crews left the building through the front door and closed the door at 10:05 p.m.

At 10:39 p.m., fire vehicles arrived again and mobilized two hoses through the front door. Shortly after, the hoses were pressurized with water before the strobe lights activated again.

At 10:49 p.m., smoke started coming down the steps from the second floor onto the first floor.

Crews took the hoses and began to exit the building at 11:09 p.m. before the foyer started filling with smoke and parts of the roof began to fall and the attack was shifted to the defensive.

A third alarm was struck and more firefighters responded at 11:13 p.m.

At 11:33 p.m., large amounts of embers fell into the foyer from the second floor.

At 11:36 p.m., a large ceiling collapse into the foyer occurred, filling the space with embers. Video signal was lost at 11:43 p.m.

The fire was not marked under control until 2:44 a.m. Saturday morning and crews stayed to look for hot spots until later that night.

A firefighter who was among the crews called to the Fox Elementary School fire in Richmond on Friday night reported an injury on Monday.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the firefighter was injured in connection to the fire and first sought treatment Monday. They are expected to recover.

To read timestamps and watch video from internal and external security cameras, RPS posted the links in a Google Drive document.