RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public Schools administration — in a meeting scheduled for this evening — will recommend moving William Fox Elementary students to Clark Springs instead of staying at First Baptist Church for the remainder of the school year.

For the past few weeks, Fox students have been attending classes at the First Baptist while the Clark Springs Elementary School facilities have been repaired and upgraded.

The proposed schedule will be for the last school day at First Baptist to be on Wednesday, April 27. Thursday and Friday of this week along with Monday next week will be considered moving days for the teachers. The first day of class at Clark Springs will be on Wednesday, May 4.

There are still some lingering issues that will need to be addressed for the proposed Clark Springs location.

Last month, 8News reported that there were issues of mold and asbestos found in the building. Repairing this was expected to take time.

However, board member Jonathan Young said that the people inside wouldn’t necessarily be exposed to the asbestos due to the design of the school.

Recent mold-testing revealed all spaces clear, except for the nurse’s office. A re-test was scheduled for today.

Another issue was the roof of the building, which has since been repaired. However, the roof will need to be replaced soon.

In addition, the carpet in the auditorium space will need to be replaced with more suitable gym flooring over the summer.

The total cost of repairs and renovations at Clark Springs are expected to cost around $760,000.

A survey conducted by the school administration found that 69% of teachers and 75% of parents said they wanted to move as soon as possible.

The schedule will not be finalized until the Richmond School Board votes on it tonight.