RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just after 7 a.m. this morning, Fox Elementary students were welcomed to Clark Springs Elementary for their first day of classes at the temporary campus.

It’s been three months since a massive fire ruined the Fox Elementary building.

The Fox principal, Richmond mayor, Superintendent and school board are all expected to be at Clark Springs this morning to help welcome in Fox students to Clark Springs.

The Fox community celebrated their move out of First Baptist Church and into Clark Springs at the Strawberry Street Festival this weekend.

The students have spent months at First Baptist after their historic school building went up in flames in February, causing serious, devastating damage.









The school board voted in late March to renovate Fox Elementary instead of rebuilding it.

Fox Elementary principal Daniela Jacobs said they’re ready to embrace Clark Springs as their new school.

“First Baptist took us in first and that was just a blessing and such a wonderful thing for them to do, but you know it wasn’t our space. So to be able to now come here, we got a playground, huge, gorgeous fields and you know we can now make this our home,” she told 8News at the Strawberry Street Fest Saturday.

It’s still a long road to recovery for the Fox community, but students are expected to be able to move into the renovated Fox Elementary by the fall of 2024.

Jacobs said the anticipation is there for the renovations to be complete on their building.

“There is nothing like that 110-year-old building. And it is going to be rebuilt hopefully using the walls from the outside. So, you know, that building, it has its spirit,” she smiled.

Check out these photos of the Fox Elementary students lining up to enter their new temporary school:

Students line up to enter Fox Elementary at Clark Springs. (Photo: Sabrina Shutters/WRIC)

Students line up to enter Fox Elementary at Clark Springs. (Photo: Sabrina Shutters/WRIC)

Students line up to enter Fox Elementary at Clark Springs. (Photo: Sabrina Shutters/WRIC)