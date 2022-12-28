RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local law firm will be providing Uber gift cards to bars and restaurants to give to customers in Richmond on New Year’s Eve this year.

Allen, Allen, Allen and Allen is partnering with the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association (VRLTA) to distribute $25 Uber gift cards as part of the Sober Ride Home program.

“It’s critical that we all celebrate New Year’s Eve safely and responsibly,” said Edward L. Allen, President of The Allen Law Firm. “If you plan to go out, do not drive impaired. You should designate a sober driver or arrange for alternative transportation. We’re proud to partner with businesses through VRLTA to reach more Virginians and help them get home safely.”

The following restaurants and bars will be participating and will distribute the gift cards at their own discretion:

The Jasper

Dairy Market

The Hof Garden

Busky Cider

Brambly Park

Bingo Beer Co.

Havana 59

Longoven

For more information on the Sober Ride Home program, visit the Allen and Allen website.