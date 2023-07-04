RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a fun, free activity for the family on Independence Day? Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is a great way to spend the day!

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is offering free admission all day — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — on Tuesday, July 4, as a part of Free Fourth of July.

“Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture” at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (Photo: 8News)

Exhibits include Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture which pairs sculpture and poetry, and M&T Bank Butterflies inside the North Wing of the Conservatory.

Local vocalist Tae Lilly will be performing from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. featuring patriotic tunes and American favorites, including the National Anthem at noon.

The Garden recommends visitors prepare for a warm day with plenty of water and sunscreen. Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed. Water fountains and water bottle refill stations will be available.