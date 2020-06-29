Free bus rides to continue indefinitely for GRTC riders

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bus rides will remain free for GRTC riders for an indefinite amount of time, according to the company’s adopted budget for the next fiscal year.

The transit agency first suspended all on-board fare collections in mid-march to limit contact during the pandemic.

Bus passengers were instructed to enter and exit through rear doors, and only sit behind the accessibility- reserved seating area.

Since March, the company has lost $1.7 million, but CEO Julie Timm said with the uncertainty of the coronavirus, it makes sense to keep fares suspended.

Affected service includes all Pulse, local, and express commuter bus routes and all CARE services, except CARE On-Demand.