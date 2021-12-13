Free COVID-19 at-home testing kits available at all Appomattox libraries

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Free COVID-19 at-home test kits will be available at all Appomattox Regional Library System locations through curbside service starting Monday.

Appomattox libraries said they have partnered with the Virginia Department of Health to give out the free tests for those with an immediate need, or those who will soon need a test result throughout the community.

According to the library, the tests do have expiration dates and are not meant to be stored for future use.

Upon arrival, the library asks that people stay in their cars, and call the curbside service number posted at each location. A kit will then be delivered outside to a pickup table.

Once people receive their kit from the table, the library said they should return to their car, or a location outside of the library to perform the testing.

The testing will require an internet connection, an internet-enabled device (computer, mobile phone, or

tablet), a webcam or front-facing camera, microphone, and speaker for the testing session, and a valid photo ID. An eMed assistant will guide users through the testing process.

Visit the Appomattox Regional Library System online to see a list of all locations.