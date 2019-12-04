Free CPR training at The Market @ 25th today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You can learn the life-saving skill of CRP in just minutes on Wednesday at a local grocery store.

The Market @ 25th has partnered with The American Heart Association and Richmond Ambulance Authority to offer free hands-only training on Dec. 4.

Last week, an off-duty Henrico officer was able to save the life of a 79-year-old man by performing CPR before the paramedics arrived.

If performed correctly and immediately, CPR can raise a person’s chances of survival.

The training will start at 11:00 a.m. and end at 1:00 p.m. The first 50 people to participate will get a free hands-only CPR training kit.