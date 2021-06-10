Free Fourth of July event returns to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will have free admission on Sunday, July 4.

The garden will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people to view the flowers, woodland paths and green spaces. The free admission is sponsored by CarMax.

“This year’s CarMax Free Fourth of July takes on special significance,” said Brian Trader, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s President and CEO. “People are eager for a place to relax, reflect, and reconnect with nature, and we are honored to be able to provide those experiences for our community.”

People do not need a reservation to visit the garden but the organizations says free admission days are typically busy.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask. Masks will be required indoors and outside when social distancing isn’t possible for people who aren’t fully vaccinated.

Some activities that have been offered at the garden in past, such as Butterflies LIVE!, WaterPlay, live music and a parade will not be offered this year.

Guests can buy food at the event but cannot bring in outside food.