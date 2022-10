RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One Richmond gas station will be giving out free gas to a limited number of people this Saturday.

The free gas event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Exxon Foodmart, located at 2607 Chamberlayne Avenue. The Richmond Police Department will be on-site assisting with the event.

The giveaway will provide the first 250 customers with $10 of free gas. There will also be free food and a bouncy house available.