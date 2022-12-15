RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A newly launched Telehealth program is now offering free mental health services across Virginia, including Richmond, starting next month.

The new Virginia Telemental Health Initiative will offer free mental health services to eligible Virginians who are uninsured or underinsured. The free services include a range of therapies for depression, anxiety and other behavioral and mental health concerns, all provided virtually through Telehealth at participating free and charitable clinics.

The program started this week at the Fauquier Free Clinic and will launch at five additional clinics in January. These clinics are the Bradley Free Clinic in Roanoke, Brock Hughes Medical Center in Wytheville, Charlottesville Free Clinic, Free Clinic of Franklin County and Health Brigade in Richmond. More clinics will be added to the program throughout 2023.

The VTMHI program intends to fill a gap for mental healthcare throughout Virginia. A statewide survey conducted by Virginia Telehealth Network in 2021 showed the widespread need for more mental health services, especially among free and charitable clinics.

“This innovative program addresses a critical need across the Commonwealth, particularly for Virginians whose income levels put vital mental health services out of reach,” Nelson Smith, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Behavioral and Developmental Services, said. “VTMHI reflects our underlying commitment toward ensuring the most vulnerable and overlooked populations in Virginia have access to the highest quality care, including in the critical realm of mental health services.”

Patients can contact participating clinics directly to determine their eligibility for the program and to and make appointments.

For more information about eligibility requirements and how Virginia residents can access mental health services, visit VTMHI online.